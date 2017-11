The members of the St. James Episcopal Church will kick off the Christmas Season with a cup of tea on the first Thursday in December in the Crescent Hotel Crystal Dining Room. The tea will be on Dec. 7 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

This year The Purple Flower in Berryville was chosen to receive the donations from those attending. For further information contact St. James Episcopal Church at (479) 253-8610.