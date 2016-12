A Carol Service will be held at the St. Elizabeth Parish Center on Passion Play Road on Christmas Eve at 3 p.m. The Elizabeth Chamber Choir under the direction of Sharon Parker and accompanied by Marsha Havens will present the carol service based upon Old Testament prophecies of the birth of Jesus. The Nativity of the Lord at the Vigil mass will follow the Carol Service at 4 p.m.

