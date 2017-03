The Eureka Springs Soccer Club will host its Spring Jamboree on Saturday, April 1 at the City Leatherwood Ballfields from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fundraising arts and crafts tables are available along with concessions. Some booth spaces are still available for rent at $30. For information contact Rachel Hyatt at 981-0056 or email rhyatt@es.k12.ar.us.

