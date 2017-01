Five & Dime Drama Collective is soliciting scripts for their Spring 2017 theatrical production. Script categories include 10 minute plays, one act plays (20-30 minutes), or full-length plays (60-90 minutes). Script must be original work, never produced, and by a local Eureka Springs area author. Deadline is Jan. 15. For submission information and guidelines email FiveAndDimeDrama@gmail.com.

