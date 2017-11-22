Preserving the best of what we AR

Preserve Arkansas members and friends are invited to the organization’s 2017 Membership Meeting and Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Crescent Hotel Conservatory, 75 Prospect Ave. Join to learn about current historic preservation efforts in Arkansas and network with your peers.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. At 6 p.m. there will be a short business meeting to elect officers and new board members, followed by a presentation highlighting the organization’s accomplishments in 2017. The event concludes at 7:30 p.m.

Preserve Arkansas is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to building stronger communities by reconnecting Arkansans to their heritage and empowering people to save and rehabilitate historic places.