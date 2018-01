The 2nd annual Krewe du Kork benefit dinner will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Gaskin’s Cabin Steakhouse supporting the Eureka Springs Community Center. A silent auction will begin at 4 p.m. with the wine dinner, pirate booty treasure hunt, and costume contest taking place from 6 – 8 p.m.

The wine dinner costs $55 per person with 10% of each ticket going toward the Eureka Springs Community Center. To make reservations call Gaskin’s Cabin Steakhouse at (479) 253-5466.