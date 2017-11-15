Poetluck brings in multiple writers

Three writers-in-residence will share their work at Poetluck this Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow.

Shana Ritter, currently working on a novel about the Jewish diaspora from Spain in 1492 will read a couple of new poems and a segment from her chapbook. Jennifer Fliss, a Seattle-based fiction and essay writer, will be reading on of her recently published short stories, and Kody Ford, editor of Idle Class magazine in Fayetteville, will read a new piece of flash fiction.

Local writers and musicians are invited to read from or perform their work for up to five minutes after hearing from resident writers.

Poetluck starts with a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. and takes place every third Thursday of the month.