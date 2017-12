Holiday Island Rotary Club is participating with the Dolly Parton Inspiration Library Program to offer free books to kids up to 5 years old in 72631 and 72632 zip codes. Parents may sign their children up at the Eureka Springs Library where a representative of the Rotary Club will be present from 3 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 and at the Snowman Party (for pre-k students) from 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print