The Great Passion Play will hold a buffet for The National Day of Prayer on May 3 with a full breakfast at 6 and program at 7 a.m. There will be a prayer for the nation and areas of local concern. Randall Christy will be the guest speaker. Tickets are available at the Kerusso Outlet on Passion Play Rd. or by calling Mike Mercer at (479) 981-0395.

