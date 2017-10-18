Meet history, face to face

First performances of the 2017 production of Voices of the Silent City living history tours open Thursday, Oct. 19, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21 at the city cemetery. Performances will repeat the following weekend on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28.

Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and every twenty minutes thereafter, with the last one at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Tickets may be obtained in advance at the Eureka Springs Historical Museum, Chamber of Commerce and all Cornerstone Bank locations. Tickets may be purchased on site at the tour. Free parking and shuttle service is offered at the former Victoria Inn, located at 4028 E. Van Buren. There is no parking at the cemetery.