March against bigotry

Because of the increasing vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, forced deportations of Mexican immigrants and citizens, and threats of violence against people of color we people of Eureka Springs, will march against anti-Semitism and all forms of racism on April 23, Holocaust Remembrance Day. Meet at 2 p.m. across from Brews and walk to Basin Park. Music provided by Helga Dietzel and Gem Frederick. Speakers (3 minutes each, really!) Trella Laughlin, Rae Hahn, Marie Howard, John House, M.D., and Rabbi Robert Lennick.

