Making cash of your clutter

The springs Yards & Yards of Yard Sales will be on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Now is the time to clean up your clutter and you can make the most of your efforts by signing up and getting your name on the official YYYS map that is distributed throughout the town on the weekend.

Stop at the Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce at Pine Mountain Village and pay $15 to mark your spot on the map and get your YYYS permit sign. The signup deadline to ensure your space on the map is noon on Wednesday, April 19. For more information call (479) 253-8737 or email Jessica@eurekaspringschamber.com