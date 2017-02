Four local teens will be heading to St. Louis Mo. in April to model at Shutterfest Photography Conference. Savannah Haney, Dakota Rice, Felix Cantu and Naomi Grace have worked with Melanie Myhre Photography and her teen mentoring and empowerment program, MUSEnation, to participate in local and national opportunities. They will spend three days modeling for photography instructors and photographers. For more information contact Melanie at (479) 981-3765 or go to www.melaniemyhrephotography.com.

