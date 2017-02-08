Lions Club announcement

On Feb. 12, from 1:30 – 4, local organizers of the One Billion Rising movement will host the 3rd annual event at Main Stage Creative Community Center, 67 N. Main St, in Eureka Springs.

According to United Nations statistics, one in three women will be beaten or raped during her lifetime. Every February since 2013, people rise to show local communities and the world how to shine a light on the impunity and injustice that survivors face.

Speakers on Sunday, Feb. 12 will be John McGee, director of the Northwest Arkansas Shelter; Rev. Blake Lasater from the Eureka Springs Methodist Church, and volunteers from the Purple Flower Domestic Violence Resource Center in Berryville.

Entertainment will feature Morty and Melanie Mortensen from Fayetteville, Catherine Reed with Rain Equine, and Pearl Brick. Bring a drum, sing the song, share your story. To learn more, Onebillionrising.org. For the song and dance, youTube.com.