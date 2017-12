The Carroll County Community Orchestra will hold their Christmas concert in the Berryville School Arena on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or from members of the organization; $10 for adults, and $5 for students. Band camp scholarships are provided with the proceeds and are used to help the students of Alpena, Green Forest, Berryville eand Eureka Springs.

