The Woodward Memorial Concert Series presents Len Mink, worship leader for the Kenneth Copeland Ministry, in concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Holiday Island Community Church, 188 Stateline in Holiday Island. Mink has been featured soloist in 22 POP concerts with Cincinnati’s Symphony Orchestra, and has been featured on the Tonight Show and the 700 Club, among others. A free-will offering will be taken.

