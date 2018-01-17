Krewe cruises down Spring Street

The Krewe of Krazo calls for all floats, bands, costumed groups, individuals, and dogs for this year’s Mardi Gras parades. The theme this year is Pirates of the Caribbean.

The 13th annual Night Parade will roll out on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. Floats and walking groups participating in the night parade need to be lighted

The Day Parade will be on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. The “Krewe of Krazo” will have their eight permanent theme floats followed by corporate and private floats. The parades will begin at the Carnegie Library, going down Spring Street past the Pied Piper.

Contact Tony Popovac at TonyPopovac@yahoo.com, (225) 405-9673 or Mary Popovac at (225) 405-9672. Updated information and applications can be found at www.EurekaSpringsMardiGras.org.