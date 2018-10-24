Keep the lights on for after school programs

Join us at the Eureka Springs Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. for a community rally to celebrate afterschool programs. The family-friendly festival is part of a national celebration of afterschool programs that keep the “Lights On” for children and youth.

There will be illuminated dance performances by Melonlight and Z-crew and a finale with circus arts and fire tricks form Elite Dance. Light-themed art activities will be offered by ESSA and local churches and organizations will host skill and chance games.

The Carnegie Public Library, ES Community Center and NASA @ MyLibrary program are sponsoring the rally. For more information call (479) 239-0029, (479) 253-8754 or visit www.eurekaspringscommunitycenter.org.