Join the horde this Saturday

Shuffle your feet to Eureka Springs this Oct. 27 for the 7th annual Eureka Springs Zombie Crawl, a benefit for Flint Street Fellowship Food Pantry. A creeping parade procession of doomsday vehicles, Halloween floats, and of course, a hungry horde of undead will descend Spring Street from the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library to the downtown trolley depot.

All are welcome and invited to dress up and join the undead revelers. The Zombie Crawl starts at 6:30 p.m. and each participant is asked to bring two cans of food to donate. Sign-up will on the day of the crawl and will be available from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Flint St. Fellowship Food Pantry, 33 N. Main and at 5 p.m. at the library.

If you need help practicing your shuffle or moan, Melonlight Dance offers a free Thriller dancing workshop in Basin Spring Park. Makeup artists will also be available to assist any undead in sprucing up as well as other zombie themed vendors will be on site.

After the parade, DJ Testube will be Upstairs at Grotto for the official 21+ Zombie Crawl after-party from 8 p.m. – midnight. Tickets are $15 per ghouls and selling fast.

Visit EurekaZombies.com for more information.