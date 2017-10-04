‘How-To’ author tells how to

The Village Writing School will present a workshop taught by Lin Wellford, whose “how-to” books have sold more than a million copies. Wellford will discuss How To Turn What You Know Into A How-To Book That Sells on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Center for Nonprofits, 1200 West Walnut in Rogers.

Using the same formula that made her instructional art books so successful, she will offer tips on how to mine life experiences and interests to create salable how-to material. Cost of this half-day workshop is $25. For more information or to register visit www.VillageWritingSchool.com or phone (479) 292-3665. See more at www.LinWellford.com.