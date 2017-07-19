Hotels offer appreciation to those who tend the young flock

As teachers prepare for the start of the new school year, the 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa and the 1905 Basin Park Hotel is extending a discount to all area teachers, administrators, and school workers for all these historic hotels have to offer.

“From August 1 thru August 6, any person showing proper school-affiliated identification from an area school, college or other institute of learning will receive a twenty-five percent discount on hotel lodging, food in our restaurants, services in our spas, and tickets to our tours,” General Manager Jack Moyer said.

The discount may be used for overnight rooms at both hotels; food in the Crystal Dining Room Restaurant, SkyBar Pizza, Crescent Confections, and the Balcony Restaurant; any and all services at both the New Moon Spa & Salon and Spa 1905; tickets to the Crescent Ghost Tour, Flickering Tales, Not Really A Door production, and the Spirits of The Basin tour; plus hotel souvenirs. Teachers are reminded that reservations are suggested at some of these venues and that this special, limited-time teacher discount may not be combined with any other discount or promotional offer.

For more information, teachers may go to CrescentHotel.com or BasinPark.com.