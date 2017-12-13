Home for the Holidays this Saturday

The annual Home for the Holidays Concert will be in The Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 with local singers and groups performing songs of the season.

A variety of musical acts include Don Matt & Scott Thompson, Dusty “Delvis” Duling with Chris Harp, Melonlight Dance Studio, Jazz #9 featuring Cyndi Corkran, Pearl Brick, Nick Rorick, Michael Garrett, The Harris Family and more. Mixed in with the music will be two short plays. There is no charge to attend the concert, but donations to the Flint Street Food Bank are accepted at the door.