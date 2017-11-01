Help keep the electricity running

Father Joseph Archibong, pastor of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church is starting a drive to rewire the 113-year-old church, a project expected to exceed $35,000.

The first fundraiser is titled Wine, Spaghetti, and Song and will be on Nov. 10 in the Great Hall of the Parish Center on Passion Play Road. Free wine will be served to adults renting a wine glass and spaghetti, bread, and choice of 2 sauces is being donated by Paul Wilson, owner of Ermilio’s, and the salad dressing is donated by the Venesian inn in Tontitown.

The dinner is from 5 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 or $6 and may be purchased from St. Elizabether parishioners or purchased at the Parish Center on Passion Play Road. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door the night of the dinner.