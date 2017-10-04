Hear songs, stories of Acadiana at Library

Rickey Pittman, known professionally as the Bard of the South, will present an engaging show for all ages at the Carnegie Public Library meeting room at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Pittman, a storyteller, author and folksinger, presents his stories and music at schools, libraries and historical reenactments throughout the South. Prepare to enjoy a lively, fun and informative free program. Highlighted will be Pittman’s newest book, Cajun ABC, a unique look at Cajun culture. More info: (479) 253-8754, info@eurekalibrary.org.

