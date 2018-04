Little Switzerland Amateur Radio Club is offering a free class to assist you in passing the FFC Technician License Exam. The class will be held on May 5 and 12 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The test will be given on May 12 with a $15 fee. Classes will be held at First Christian Church, 736 Passion Play Rd. Reservation for the class is necessary and can be made by contacting Terry Dead at (870) 250-0385 or email terryjdean@cox.net.

