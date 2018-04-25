Grant awards ceremony and fundraiser May 2

Carroll County Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council will hold their 2018 Grant Awards Ceremony and Silent Art Auction on Wednesday, May 2 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Carroll Electric Community Room in Berryville. Local nonprofits who have been selected to receive a YAC grant will be on hand to receive funds and explain the work their programs do to support youth and children in Carroll County

The Youth Advisory Council is made up of students, grades 9-12 from all three public schools as well as private and homeschool students in Carroll County.