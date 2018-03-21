Goddess Gala comes this April

The annual Goddess Gala/Merlin Foundation Fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, April 10 from 6 – 11 p.m. at the Basin Park Hotel. Activities will include dance, music, silent auction, raffle, and potluck feast. All proceeds support Merlin Foundation’s work with abused children.

]This is a woman only event. Tickets are $14 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are available at Gazebo Books, Annie’s at the New Orleans Hotel, Eureka Market, Eureka Springs School of the Arts, or from Valerie Damon. For more information go to www.goddessgala.com.