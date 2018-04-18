Getting back to our roots

A celebration of Arbor Day, and our 36th year as a Tree City USA, be held on Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Native Plant Garden on First Street, across the street from Basin Park. The celebration will begin with reading of the Arbor Day Proclamation by Mayor Butch Berry. Christopher Fischer will follow with the story of the Downtown Native Plant Garden.

Yellow wood, a native species tree, will be planted in the garden. The Downtown Native Plant Garden Project will give free native bare root shrubs to those attending.