Holiday Island Rotary Foundation is currently working on expanding Imagination Library to the Berryville Zip Code and will hold an informational meeting on May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Berryville Elementary School Cafeteria.

Questions are encouraged throughout the meeting and time will be set-aside at the end of the meeting to answer remaining questions. For more information contact HI Rotarian Brian Byerley at (417) 240-1015 or brianbyerley1015@gmail.com.