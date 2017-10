Rodney Ellis, Technical Education Liaison and Trainer for Tyson, will be speaking to Holiday Island Rotary on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in the Elks Lodge, 4 Park Cliff Dr. He will be working with the newly established Carroll County Career Center known at Connect 4 to provide support and assistance to align the new school for all ages with our program model of technical education. He will speak to the general public about Connect 4 and its benefits to the area.

