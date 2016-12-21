An account has been set up at Arvest Bank in Eureka Springs to help assist the family of a man arrested and charged with allegedly threatening to kill his wife and homosexuals at a restaurant where she works, Café Amore. Emily is credited with reporting the threat to police even knowing it could mean financial hardship for her family if her husband were jailed. Jeremiah Bliss-Leija remains in jail on felony and misdemeanor charges, and is under a $250,000 bond.

Emily is supporting herself and four children on part-time employment. She is known locally as an excellent caretaker and hard worker. Donations can be made at Arvest to the account named Emily’s Christmas Fund.

Emily was quoted in the Affidavit of Probable Cause that she was afraid of her husband and did not wish to return home.