LouAnn Nolan will be hosting a beginner’s guide to foraging class titled Wild Edibles 101 on Saturday, May 20 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Flora Roja Community Acupuncture and Apothecary, 119 Wall St. She will be sharing basic knowledge from 35 years of foraging. Cost is $10 per person. Call (479) 253-4968 to register.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print