Eureka House Concerts is proud to present Radoslav Lorkovic, world-renowned pianist and accordionist, on Sunday, April 15. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a meet and greet potluck. Music starts at 6 p.m. at 17 Elk. For more information go to eurekahouseconcerts.com or call (479) 244-0123.

