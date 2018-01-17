Find those hidden gems

The Best Western Inn of the Ozarks will host the 4th annual Eureka Springs Historical Museum Garage Sale at the Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is $3 per person.

If you need to clean out your garage or empty your closets you can rent an 8’ x 10’ booth for $30. Tables are available for an additional $5. Set up will be Friday, Jan. 26 from 5 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27 from 7 – 9 a.m.

Call the Inn of the Ozarks Sales Office at (479) 253-9768 or email sales@innoftheozarks.com for information to reserve your space. All proceeds from this event benefit the Eureka Springs Historical Museum.