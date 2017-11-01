Festival festivities this weekend

The Ozark Folk Festival will celebrate its 70th year from Nov. 2 – 5. The festival kicks off with a free performance on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at The Aud. The third grade Hedgehoppers will take the stage with their traditional dance followed by Elite Dance studio performing a sneak preview of the Willo Mancifoot Musical.

An afternoon of free music in Basin Park will be available on Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. Lucinda Williams brings American rock, folk, blues, and country to the Auditorium Friday afternoon at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 – $45 and are available at www.theaud.org.

The Barefoot Ball begins at 10 p.m. on Friday night at the Basin Park Hotel Barefoot Ballroom, 12 Spring St. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Free music will continue in Basin Park in the band shell on Saturday afternoon begins at 2 p.m. with Route 358, followed by The Vogts Sisters at 3 p.m., Smokey and the Mirror at 4:15 p.m., and The David Mayfield Parade at 5:30 p.m. For more information and other events during The Ozark Folk Festival go to www.ozarkfolkfestival.com.