Fayetteville poets performing at Poetluck

Kody Ford, editor of Idle Class magazine in Fayetteville, is bringing poets from the Open mouth Reading Series to Poetluck at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring this Thursday, July 20.

Local writers and musicians are invited to read from or perform their work for up to five minutes after hearing from visiting poets.

Poetluck begins with a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. and takes place every third Thursday of the month at The Writers’ Colony. Writers of all kinds and genres are welcome. Bring a dish to share and settle in for a great evening!