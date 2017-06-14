Family that does art together – stays together

Edward Robison III, his wife Janalee and daughter Eva will be featured artists at Brews with an opening reception on Thursday, June 15 from 5 – 8 p.m. titled “Three Artists One House,” which will run until June 26.

Edward is known for his vast landscape images will exhibit new photographs, Jana’s signature paintings of women will be on display as well as new portraits of men and Eva, 15 year-old multimedia artist, follows in her father’s footsteps with new landscape photographs. Brews is located at 2 Pine St.

“Sweeney Todd” by Janalee Robison