Fall Diversity 2017 Schedule

Friday, Nov. 3

Diversity Band at 9 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café & Bar. $5 cover

Eureka Live Underground presents Fall Diversity at 9 p.m. with Felicia Blackheart, Dixie Cass Monroe, Cheyenne B. Knight, and Alexis Herrington. $10 cover

An evening with Lucinda Williams, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at The Auditorium. Tickets $25 – $55 at www.theaud.org

Meet and Greet at Brews at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Diversity in the Park, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Basin Park

10 a.m. – Welcome to Diversity opening with host Gizele Monroe and Guests

10:30 a.m. – Drag Race contest with show. Performances by Gizele Monroe, Josie Lee Turelle, Anjelika Rose, and Miss Gay Oklahoma USofA 2017, Lysis Naomii

11:45 a.m. – I got leid in Eureka Passing out of Rainbow Lei’s

Noon – Guest Speaker, Jayme Brandt

12:15 p.m. – PDA in the Park and photo shoot. Largest Public Display of Affection in the Midwest

12:30 – 1 p.m. – Closing Announcements

70th Annual Ozark Folk Festival Free Music in the Park. 2 – 7 p.m.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson an original Netflix Documentary hosted by Out in Eureka with discussion after. Meet and greet 2:30 – 3 p.m. Show 3 – 5 p.m. Free admission, open to all ages. Food and beverage will be available. Upstairs at the Grotto, 39 Spring St.

Drag Queen Bingo, 6 – 8 p.m. at Brews. Hosted by Gizele Monroe

2017 Fall Diversity Drag and Dance Party, upstairs at the Grotto, 39 Spring with Gizele Monroe, Josie Lee Turelle, Anjelika Rose and Miss Gay Oklahoma USofA 2017, Lysis Naomii. Doors open 8 p.m.

‘Twas the month before Christmas Drag and Dance Party. 9 p.m. at Eureka Live Underground, 35 North Main. $10 cover