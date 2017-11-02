Fall Diversity 2017 Schedule

Friday, Nov. 3
- Meet and Greet at Brews at 6 p.m.
- An evening with Lucinda Williams, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at The Auditorium. Tickets $25 – $55 at www.theaud.org
- Eureka Live Underground presents Fall Diversity at 9 p.m. with Felicia Blackheart, Dixie Cass Monroe, Cheyenne B. Knight, and Alexis Herrington. $10 cover
- Diversity Band at 9 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café & Bar. $5 cover
Saturday, Nov. 4
- Diversity in the Park, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Basin Park
- 10 a.m. – Welcome to Diversity opening with host Gizele Monroe and Guests
- 10:30 a.m. – Drag Race contest with show. Performances by Gizele Monroe, Josie Lee Turelle, Anjelika Rose, and Miss Gay Oklahoma USofA 2017, Lysis Naomii
- 11:45 a.m. – I got leid in Eureka Passing out of Rainbow Lei’s
- Noon – Guest Speaker, Jayme Brandt
- 12:15 p.m. – PDA in the Park and photo shoot. Largest Public Display of Affection in the Midwest
- 12:30 – 1 p.m. – Closing Announcements
- 70th Annual Ozark Folk Festival Free Music in the Park. 2 – 7 p.m.
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson an original Netflix Documentary hosted by Out in Eureka with discussion after. Meet and greet 2:30 – 3 p.m. Show 3 – 5 p.m. Free admission, open to all ages. Food and beverage will be available. Upstairs at the Grotto, 39 Spring St.
- Drag Queen Bingo, 6 – 8 p.m. at Brews. Hosted by Gizele Monroe
- 2017 Fall Diversity Drag and Dance Party, upstairs at the Grotto, 39 Spring with Gizele Monroe, Josie Lee Turelle, Anjelika Rose and Miss Gay Oklahoma USofA 2017, Lysis Naomii. Doors open 8 p.m.
- ‘Twas the month before Christmas Drag and Dance Party. 9 p.m. at Eureka Live Underground, 35 North Main. $10 cover
- All you can eat American breakfast buffet at The New Delhi Café, 2 North Main from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5
- Drag Brunch with host, Miss Monica Beverly Hillz from RuPaul’s Drag Race at FRESH. Farm to Table Fresh, 179 North Main. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.