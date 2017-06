EUUF elects officers

President, Marie Howard; Vice President, L.J. Smole; Secretary, Penny Carroll; Treasurer, Sally Gorrell; Hospitality, Bonnie Hughes; Newsletter, Ann Hopkins; Membership, Brian Manire; Programs, Lynn Larson; Social Justice, Trella Laughlin; Teacher, Rabbi Rob Lennick; Building Use, Becky Gillette; Music, Jim Dudley; Meals on Wheels, Ron Dugger; Childcare, Members of the Fellowship; AV Team Leader, Gem Frederick.

The EUUF meets every Sunday at 11 a.m. at 17 Elk St. with interesting speakers, childcare provided and snacks served after the meeting. Special informative presentations are given on Wednesdays by Dr. Rob Lennick, Rabbi.