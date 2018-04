Eureka Springs School of the Arts Studio Stroll will be held on Saturday, April 14 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Featured will be the work from three workshops: Eli Vega, “Creating an Artistic Eye” (2-D Studio, Photography); Joe Malesky, “Welded Sculpture with Found Materials” (Iron Studio); and Steve Palmer, “Introduction to Woodworking” (Wood Studio).

See art in action every week at ESSA through November. Visit www.essa-art.org or call (479) 253-5384 for more information.