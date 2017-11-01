ES on the film circuit

The Fall Diversity Festival occurring Nov. 4 – 6 will feature the David France documentary, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, an important transgender LGBT activist in the 1960s. Diversity Weekend organizer Jay Wilkes said, “This is a very big deal for Eureka Springs because it will be the fourth venue after the Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and the Sundance Film Festival to show the film.” The film will be shown at 3 p.m., Saturday Nov. 4 at Upstairs at the Grotto at 39 Spring St. The event is free and open to all ages.

