Ecology weekend offers networking

The Ozark Area Community Congress will be held Oct. 6 – 8 at Hammond Mill Camp, West Plains, Mo. This is a weekend of training, activism, great food and community building in an ecologically-aware, child and family friendly atmosphere. Meet up with other ecologically-informed, creative, talented people along with growers, activists, operators of small businesses, musicians, writers and innovators. Come to network and be informed about significant ecological issues affecting our lives. Camping and cabins available. No drugs, no alcohol. Registration, more info at: ozarkareacommunitycongress.org or call (479) 244-0559

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

