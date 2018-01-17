Dress in your best purple, green, and gold

St. Elizabeth Catholic Church will hold their “St. ‘Lizbeth King Cake Ball and Cajun Dinner” on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the St. Elizabeth Parish Hall, 232 Passion Play Road. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Boudin balls will be served at 6. Naturally Brass plays at 6:45 with the introduction of the Krazo Cavaliers and Grandees and the Royal Court Grand Procession.

Dress for the event is comfortable, semi-formal or formal. Get your tickets early before they sell out. Each is $40 per person and can be purchased by calling Rod at (479) 253-8864 or (479) 253-4503.