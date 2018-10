Three workshops/studios will be featured in this week’s Studio Stroll at Eureka Springs School of the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 27. Introduction to Enamel & Fold-Forming Copper, Beginning Blacksmith, and Painting in Watercolor Outdoors will be featured from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Head down to ESSA to see art in action, meet instructors, and view student work.

Visit www.essa-art.org or call (479) 253-5384 for more information