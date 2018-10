Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will host its 23rd Howl-O-Week Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 7 – 9 p.m. Head out to enjoy Halloween decorations, hayrides, games, costume contests and big cats growling all in the dark of night. Adults are $20 with teens aged 13-19 $15. Children 4-12 and seniors are $10. Children under 3 years are free.

