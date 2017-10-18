Deposit your sweet treats

The White Street Halloween Candy Bank is open for business and accepting donations of candy, small toys, and healthy treats to be distributed to the residents of the Upper Historic Loop to offset the cost of their candy-giving evening.

One thousand trick-or-treaters are expected and your donations can keep the fun going longer for everyone. Donations are accepted at Oscar’s Café and Regalia Handmade Clothing on White Street through Halloween during business hours. Upper Loop residents with proof of address can pick up candy at Regalia starting Oct. 30. Visit the White Street Halloween Candy Bank Facebook page for more information.