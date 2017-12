The advent service of The Nine Lessons, held on Dec. 10 at the United Methodist Church, saw the birth of a new music ministry and choral group drawn from the churches and communities of Carroll County. The 34 members of the Celebration Choir sang to a packed church of those gathered in fellowship and love of music. A gift offering of more than $1,000 was taken up for the benefit of Flint Street Fellowship and Food Pantry.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print