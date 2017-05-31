Chamber head hired

Directors of the Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce announced on May 30 the hiring of Paul A. Miller as Chief Operating Officer. Miller is a business owner with a Master of Fine Arts, and has extensive experience as a project manager in the space and aeronautics industry. He has been commuting from Eureka Springs to Houston, and acquired proficiency in project management, strategic planning, innovation, and business development. He said he expects to use these skills in executing the Chamber’s work plan, growing membership, and re-starting the Chamber’s role in economic development.

Directors will soon announce the date/time/place for an upcoming mid-year meeting, at which they will introduce Miller and roll out new and enhanced services.