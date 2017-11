The annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held at the Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center on Thursday, Dec. 7 with the reception at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Joe David Rice, retiring Director of Tourism for the Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism will be the guest speaker at the event. Please register by Nov. 22 at www.eurekaspringschamber.com.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print