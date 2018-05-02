Celebrate our heritage in May

The Community Development Partnership and The Native Plant Garden Project has been awarded an Arkansas Department of Heritage grant to celebrate Heritage Month this May. This year’s theme is Off the Beaten Path with events throughout the month of May.

On Saturday, May 5 Casey Brewster, Steven Foster, and Brent Bakes will lead a hike into Lake Leatherwood Park to present A Collared Lizard and Glade Restoration Project, beginning at the Beacham Trailhead in LLCP. The walk and talk will begin at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Glenna Booth at (479) 253-9703.